+++UPDATE 11:00 am+++ The child's parents have been located. We want to thank everyone who shared our post so that we could locate her family. — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) August 10, 2020

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Police Department found the parents of a toddler who was alone Monday morning.Police say a call came in shortly before 9:30 a.m. after someone found her walking near Violet Street and Pine Avenue.Authorities estimated she is between 2 and 3 years old.Thankfully, the girl's parents were found at 11 a.m.