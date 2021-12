PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A longtime Pasadena ISD bus driver is hoping to find the owners of a Purple Heart and Vietnam Campaign medal that were found outside of a Hobby Lobby.According to the school district, the bus driver, Cynthia Maldonado, found the medals on Nov. 1 during her break. Now, she's on a mission to find their rightful owner."I just happened to see them on the ground as I was on my way back to work," Maldonado told the district. "I can't believe they were just sitting there."The medals were found outside of the Hobby Lobby store along the Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena.