Prosecutors say the suspects planned the robbery and murder days before it happened. According to officials, all three have confessed to their part in the alleged crime.

1 of 3 suspects charged with alleged murder of teen found in Pasadena park appears in court

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One of three suspects in the murder of a 19-year-old at a Pasadena park appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Court documents say Serenity Delgado, 17, confessed to planning the alleged robbery and murder of 19-year-old Nathaniel Navarro several days before it happened with 18-year-old Cruz Martinez and 18-year-old Jeanette Clifton.

According to prosecutors, all three have confessed their part in the alleged crime.

Navarro was found shot to death in a park on Satsuma near Red Bluff last Thursday.

The Pasadena Police Department said Clifton, Delgado, and Cruz planned to meet with Navarro under the guise of buying illegal drugs. Authorities reported that once Navarro arrived at the park, Martinez allegedly shot Navarro while he was still inside his vehicle. Both Delgado and Martinez then allegedly helped to drag Navarro's body out of his car and into a wooded area several hundred yards away.

Delgado was not given a bond today, but she can ask for one after getting an attorney.

Martinez, Delgado, and Clifton all remain in jail and face murder charges.

