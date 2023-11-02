The victim was shot when at least three people showed up to meet with him, investigators said. He tried to drive away but crashed, and the suspects dragged his body 100 yards away, according to police.

19-year-old found shot to death and his car found crashed near Pasadena park, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a 19-year-old who was shot to death was found in a park in Pasadena early Thursday morning. His car was found crashed nearby, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Satsuma Street near Red Bluff Road, not far from Sparks Elementary School.

Pasadena police said the 19-year-old showed up at the park around 1:30 a.m. in his car. Investigators said at least three people showed up to meet with him, and that's when the victim was shot to death.

The purpose of the meet-up and what exactly led up to the shooting are unknown.

The victim tried to drive away after he was shot but crashed into a line of trees, police said. It's unclear if he was shot inside or outside of the vehicle.

The suspects then dragged the 19-year-old's body out of the car and about 100 yards away to a nearby wooded area behind an auto body shop and a church.

Investigators believe the suspects took off on foot.

The 19-year-old's mother was trying to find her son and tracked him by GPS to the crime scene. When she arrived, she saw his car surrounded by crime scene tape.

"We do know that his mom was tracking him and that she came out here, and that's when she found the tape, obviously and saw you guys (the media) out here. That's what we know so far," Sgt. Raul Granados said. "We are talking to his mother right now. We're trying to get further information about, maybe she knows who he was meeting up here and what was happening prior to the shooting."

Investigators were searching for surveillance video in the area, trying to form a description of the wanted suspects.

