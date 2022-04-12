Houston's Party at the Plaza returns with a revamped line up of tributes

HOUSTON, Texas -- For decades, Houstonians rocked out in east downtown - before hanging out downtown was a thing - at Party at the Plaza, the popular concert series and live music show. Now, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the free event is making an in-person returned this week.
Party on the Plaza premiered Friday, April 8, with a free kickoff party that ran from 6 pm to 9 pm at Avenida Houston located at 1001 Avenida de las Americas. It feature aforementioned live music, beverages, a massive 14-foot selfie display for photo and Instagram opportunities, and an array of festive lighting throughout the space, per a release.
As fans can recall, Party on the Plaza showcased local, regional, and national bands. This year, the series (co-produced by Houston First Corp. and presented by Champion Energy) headlined some popular cover and tribute bands, many that feature top-tier musicians and vocalists who have worked with some of today's all-star artists and companies.
