Texas City parents charged in connection with their 4-year-old daughter's death, Alvin PD says

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been seven months since officials say a 4-year-old girl died in Texas City. On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of her two parents, who now face charges in connection with her death.

The Alvin Police Department shared in a social media post that the Texas City parents, Drayon Donahue, 27, and De'Jane A. Belle, 26, were arrested following the April 29 incident.

Officers said they were called that day to an emergency room involving the 4-year-old who was unresponsive. When they arrived, the child was reportedly found dead. Officials said her mother, Belle, brought her to the facility.

According to Alvin PD, the girl's father told officers she had collapsed while playing with her siblings in the courtyard of the motel they were residing in.

During the investigation, officers said they noticed multiple discrepancies and evidence that the parents may have altered the scene. There were also signs of long-term abuse found against the child, police added.

The medical examiner's office ruled the child's death as a homicide, and a grand jury in Brazoria County indicted the parents on two counts each of tampering with evidence.

Police said Donahue and Belle were arrested at their home Thursday morning on the indictments, adding that felony charges against each are pending.

The couple's other three children, including a newborn, have been removed from their custody and placed into Children's Protective Services.

