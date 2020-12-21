Man dressed as Santa rescued after powered parachute flew power lines near Sacramento

RIO LINDA, Calif. -- A man dressed as Santa Claus on a powered parachute had to be rescued after getting tangled in power lines near Sacramento, California on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Authority reported that the man took off in a powered parachute near a school in Rio Linda around 11 a.m. The powered parachute is a glider with a small engine and fan.

"We see him flying around all of the time," said Rio Linda resident Crystal Kennedy. "It's like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it."

Officials say the man was on his way to spread some holiday cheer when his engine failed and he got caught in some power lines.

"He was actually gliding over here to drop off some candy canes to the kids and that's when he experienced engine problems," Kennedy said. "I guess he thought he could make it back to the airport but it didn't happen."

Sacramento Metro Fire crews were able to rescue the man. About 200 customers lost power while crews worked.

Santa was brought down safely and no one was hurt in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentocaliforniasanta clausholidayrescuechristmasfirefighterssacramento
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam footage of fatal LMPD involved shooting released
1 killed, 2 in custody after chase ends in crash on I-10
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Mom finds son shot to death after not hearing from him for days
Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday
Pleasant weather today, but plan for a chilly Christmas
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Show More
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Woman shot while driving in north Houston
Man dies after shooting causes crash on North Beltway
How to handle awkward holiday situations
More TOP STORIES News