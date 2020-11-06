Security guard shoots and kills man, injures another in Paradise City Gentleman's Club confrontation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard shot and killed a man overnight after a confrontation at a southeast Houston club, police say.

The confrontation began at Paradise City Gentleman's Club off I-45 near Fuqua around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man killed was shot by the club security guard after coming into the club with a gun.

According to Houston police, the man initially came in with two friends, got into some kind of argument, left the club, and then came back with a pistol.

Officers say he confronted one of the security guards, and the guard fired. A second man was also shot, and he's expected to survive.



"One of the individuals that came into the club was shot in the breezeway during the gunfire. He left immediately after the shooting, got into a vehicle with the other suspect, which we haven't located him yet, and drove himself to the hospital," Lt. R. Willkens said. "We have an officer there and have him detained right now. He was shot in the arm and we believe grazed in the neck."

Investigators have talked to the two people at the hospital. Police say one of them has been arrested, but there is no word yet on any charges.

ABC13 crews saw about 30 people in the parking lot talking with police early Friday morning. The whole club parking lot is marked off as a crime scene.

Police say they are working to review surveillance video from inside the club.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnightclubhouston police departmentshootingman shotman killedsecurity
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden takes marginal lead in GA
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Former Florida official recalls controversial 2000 election
Counties with worst COVID-19 surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
No new votes being cast, Harris Co. election admin says
Houston man offers $12K reward for return of missing dog
Show More
Apply now for $1,200 in Harris Co. COVID-19 relief
Baby Nancy, sidewalk chalk, Jenga enter Toy Hall of Fame
'Your Voice, Your Vote: Your Texas' town hall
What Democrats' smaller majority in the House means
HCC rolls out free programs to help people impacted by virus
More TOP STORIES News