Ball HS in Galveston hosts Seawall parade for graduating seniors

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seniors at Ball High School in Galveston were treated to a sweet surprise to honor the class of 2020.The school held a special Seawall parade on Wednesday as part of a month-long showcase planned by administrators for graduating seniors.Students were asked to wear their caps and gowns while family members rocked the school's colors proudly."We want to line the Seawall in a sea of purple," said Ball High School principal Joseph Pillar, when the parade was first announced. "It will be an awesome sight and something special that these seniors will remember about their final year at Ball High."The district said more surprises are planned the next few weeks with a potential outdoor graduation ceremony in June.