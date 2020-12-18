American Furniture Warehouse throws graduation for worker after her ceremony was canceled

Christine Pham is a designer at the American Furniture Warehouse.
She recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in retail and consumer science but was unable to walk across the stage with her peers. Her graduation ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.
Her manager, Crystal Steinke, and the entire staging and design team decided this was an achievement worth celebrating. They organized a surprise "ceremony" for Pham in AFW's Katy warehouse Thursday morning.
The surprise was captured on video and shows a delighted, and very surprised, Pham wearing a cap and gown surrounded by her co-workers.
