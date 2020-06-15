70-year-old mom of 4 from Chile graduates from Brazosport College

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family went above and beyond to celebrate a 70-year-old mom of four after she graduated from college.Rosa MacDonald-Burns graduated from Brazosport College with a bachelor's degree in applied technology.Her son created a special video featuring family and friends congratulating Rosa after her in-person graduation was canceled due to the pandemic."I'm glad you stuck through it and made that great accomplishment," said her son in the video.Rosa came to the U.S. from Santiago, Chile.That's when she began taking ESL classes, among other courses, and later realized she had earned enough credits to receive a bachelor's degree.While working for the DOW Chemical Company, she continued taking classes and has even learned English, French, and Italian. She's now studying German.Rosa has since retired from her job.The touching video took four days to put together, according to the family.Her son told ABC13 Rosa loved the sweet gesture and will celebrate with family.