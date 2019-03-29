Papa John's pizza delivery driver shot and killed while walking to vehicle in N. Harris County

A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was shot and killed while walking back to his car Thursday night in north Harris County.Authorities say he had just delivered a pizza at a parking complex in the 21000 block of Inverness Forest near FM 1960 around 9:30 p.m. when he was killed.Investigators told ABC13 witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw two men run from the scene. The witnesses found the 45-year-old victim between two cars in the parking lot.He died from his injuries.At this time, the person who ordered the pizza is not a suspect, officials say.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether robbery was a motive for the shooting.The sheriff's office is checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.No arrests have been made.