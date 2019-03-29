A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was shot and killed while walking back to his car Thursday night in north Harris County.
Authorities say he had just delivered a pizza at a parking complex in the 21000 block of Inverness Forest near FM 1960 around 9:30 p.m. when he was killed.
Investigators told ABC13 witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw two men run from the scene. The witnesses found the 45-year-old victim between two cars in the parking lot.
He died from his injuries.
At this time, the person who ordered the pizza is not a suspect, officials say.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether robbery was a motive for the shooting.
The sheriff's office is checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Papa John's pizza delivery driver shot and killed while walking to vehicle in N. Harris County
TOP STORIES
Show More