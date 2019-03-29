Crime & Safety

Papa John's pizza delivery driver shot and killed while walking to vehicle in N. Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

A pizza delivery driver who worked for Papa John's was shot and killed minutes after making a delivery, deputies say.

By
A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was shot and killed while walking back to his car Thursday night in north Harris County.

Authorities say he had just delivered a pizza at a parking complex in the 21000 block of Inverness Forest near FM 1960 around 9:30 p.m. when he was killed.

Investigators told ABC13 witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw two men run from the scene. The witnesses found the 45-year-old victim between two cars in the parking lot.

He died from his injuries.

At this time, the person who ordered the pizza is not a suspect, officials say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether robbery was a motive for the shooting.

The sheriff's office is checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyharris countyfatal shootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deadly 18-wheeler crash shuts down Eastex Fwy in Humble
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
Firefighters ask judge to end Prop B legal battles
Sandy Hook moms bring safety summit to help Santa Fe victims
I-10 trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend
Houston Humane Society receives dozens of Rottweiler mix dogs
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
Show More
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Convicted felon hired as a Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable
San Jacinto Day festival canceled after ITC facility fire
Digital Deal of the Day
Supreme Court blocks 'Texas 7' gang member's execution
More TOP STORIES News