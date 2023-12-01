Alleged thief apologizes for taking Arandas Bakery's statue after returning it, business says

A statue that, for nearly 30 years, welcomed people into Arandas Bakery on Airline Drive, is gone after a suspect took off with it on Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The beloved "Panadero" statue belonging to the Arandas Bakery that has stood in front of the business for decades has been returned after someone ran off with it nearly a week ago, according to the bakery.

The video above is from the initial report.

ABC13 confirmed the statue's return with the business on Friday after a person was captured on surveillance video on Thanksgiving night removing it.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Airline Drive. Surveillance video shows a truck pulling into the bakery's parking lot, where the suspected thief got out, approached the statue, and ran off with it.

According to the bakery, the person responsible for taking it apologized after returning it on Friday afternoon. The person also reportedly said he took it because he thought it was funny.

Initially, the bakery said the alleged thief contacted them through a mediator but said the matter would only be resolved if he returned the statue.

The bakery told the alleged thief that police would not be involved if the statue was returned by Dec. 1.

Now that Panadero has been returned, the bakery told ABC13 that it plans to freshen up the statue and place it back in its original spot.

However, the bakery said it intends to make changes so that no one can walk off with it again.