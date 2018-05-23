FUNERAL

Foreign exchange student killed in Santa Fe shooting buried near grandparents in Pakistan

Sabika Sheikh was laid to rest in Pakistan and her family had a message for Americans after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

KARACHI, Pakistan (KTRK) --
The family of slain Sante Fe High School student Sabika Sheikh are mourning in Pakistan.

The 17-year-old foreign exchange student who dreamed of being a diplomat for her country was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Her family said she was buried in the same cemetery where her grandparents are.

Sabika's uncle railed against gun violence in the wake of the deadly shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others last Friday in Santa Fe.

"We have a message for the people of America. Stop this (expletive). Not for the sake of my kid or my niece, but for the sake of your own kids. What are you doing?"

Sabika came to the United States through a U.S. Department of State exchange program.

Body of slain Santa Fe High School exchange student arrives in Pakistan
The body of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Sabika Sheikh has arrived at her home in Karachi, Pakistan.

Thousands gather for memorial of exchange student from Pakistan killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Thousands gather for memorial of exchange student from Pakistan killed in Santa Fe HS shooting

Exchange student from Pakistan among 8 students killed in Santa Fe High School shooting
Exchange student from Pakistan among eight students killed in Santa Fe High School shooting.

