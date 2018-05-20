More than 2,000 people from the Muslim community and Houston area, along with local dignitaries, packed the Sabireen Masjid mosque in Stafford, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.They remembered a Pakistani teen who came to the U.S. as a foreign exchange student to learn more about American culture and help Americans understand her own culture.Sabika Sheikh, 17, is the first of the 10 Santa Fe school shooting victims to be memorialized.The teen was remembered for her kind demeanor and warm smile.Several Santa Fe students attended to pay respect to their classmate who was only with them for a semester, but left quite an impression.Her host family spoke of the impact she had on their Santa Fe home in the few months she spent with them.They considered her another daughter and described her as the most amazing person they've ever met.Her host mother talked about the prayer shawl given to her by Sabika on Mother's Day, which was hand made in Pakistan.Local dignitaries honored her life, from Mayor Sylvester Turner to Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee.Congressman Al Green presented a boxed American flag with an inscription for her family to Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston Aisha Farooqui. It will be presented to her family in Pakistan.Sheikh's body will be flown to Karachi today for a final farewell with her family there.