2 high schoolers accused of kidnapping and raping girl in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl told investigators another teen she knew as a high school student in Katy ISD raped her after she had been taken at gunpoint while out walking her dog.According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the teen suspect was one of two people suspected in the sexual assault of the girl who was reported missing on Oct. 4.Court records stated the teen victim was at a park in Katy when a man in a black pickup truck approached her and then pointed a gun at her. He ordered her to get in his truck.Prosecutors said she and the man, who was later identified as 18-year-old Zachary Bailey, drove back to Bailey's home where she was allegedly given drugs and then sexually assaulted. At some point, a 16-year-old she knew as a Paetow High School student took part in the alleged crime.The teen victim was later dropped off by Bailey on Brighton Springs Lane in the Bridgewater neighborhood of Katy, where she went door-to-door asking for help.Law enforcement then received the case, collecting the girl's sexual assault records and details of the suspects and the truck involved.The district attorney's office said investigators located Bailey and the 16-year-old suspect inside the truck, which also contained three pellet guns.According to court documents, investigators tracked them down based on the victim knowing the 16-year-old as a Paetow student. They contacted Katy ISD, which then gave them the student's address.Bailey was arrested and booked into Harris County jail on aggravated kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl.Last Wednesday, Bailey appeared in probable cause court where his charge was read. The court stated from the charge that the suspect allegedly called the victim by her name at the time of the encounter at the park.His bond was set at $100,000. He's due back in court on Dec. 17. Bailey was also identified as a high school senior, but his campus was not disclosed in court.Details of the 16-year-old suspect were not immediately disclosed. ABC13 has reached out to Paetow High School to confirm whether one of its students was a suspect in the assault.