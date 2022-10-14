Student accusing former Paetow football coach of misconduct comes forward with new allegations

Lonnie Teagle resigned as Paetow High School football coach this week in the middle of his debut season.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Outrage is growing over the allegations against a former head football coach and the way Katy Independent School District is handling the investigation into his conduct.

ABC13 reported on Tuesday that Lonnie Teagle resigned from his position at Paetow High School. Since then, the district has been silent as more accusers have come forward.

"When the girl reported what he did to her, we were like, 'Oh, I think we should report this too,' because we also felt threatened and uncomfortable with the way he treated us," a 16-year-old Paetow sophomore, who we are not identifying, said.

According to the student, she reported Teagle to Katy ISD police, a school counselor, and her mother for inappropriate comments and contact.

"When my daughter came back home, she told me everything. The school never called me. Never told me nothing," the girl's mother said.

The parent accused the district of not being transparent.

