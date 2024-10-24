84 people rescued in human trafficking investigation involving 9 Houston-area nightclubs, TABC says

Authorities added four people were arrested as part of the operation.

A human trafficking investigation involving nine Houston-area bars led to the arrest of four people and 84 people rescued, officials said Thursday.

84 rescued in human trafficking bust at 9 Houston-area bars, TABC says A human trafficking investigation involving nine Houston-area bars led to the arrest of four people and 84 people rescued, officials said Thursday.

84 rescued in human trafficking bust at 9 Houston-area bars, TABC says A human trafficking investigation involving nine Houston-area bars led to the arrest of four people and 84 people rescued, officials said Thursday.

84 rescued in human trafficking bust at 9 Houston-area bars, TABC says A human trafficking investigation involving nine Houston-area bars led to the arrest of four people and 84 people rescued, officials said Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators released new details on Thursday involving several Houston-area nightclubs where human trafficking allegedly took place.

According to authorities, 84 people were rescued as part of nine raids conducted simultaneously on Oct. 18 in what officials believe could be the largest operation of its kind in Texas history.

Officials said the following bars currently have their licenses suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) as a result of this investigation:

El Flamingo Club, 3715 Aldine Mail Route

Koko Bongo, 955 Federal Road

Los Escorpiones #2, 1636 Federal Road

Los Escorpiones #5, 2815 Luell St.

El Cruzero Sports Bar, 7715 W. Hardy Road

Bora Bora Sports Bar, 11028 Aldine Westfield Road

El Rinconcito Night Club, 743 Freeport St.

La Condesa, 8810 Jensen Drive

Las Margaritas Night Club, 210 E. Little York Road

The investigation involved local, state, and federal agencies, including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and FBI.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Only on 13: At least 50 sex trafficking victims rescued after raids on 9 Houston-area businesses

Nine Houston-area nightclubs and bars, each with an estimated 10 to 20 female victims, were raided in what authorities are calling the largest sex trafficking operation bust in Texas history.

Authorities said 200 members of law enforcement were involved, but none were injured.

Four arrests have been made, though officials have not released the identities of those people.

The 84 victims rescued were said to be living in terrible conditions, according to the chairman of the TABC, Kevin J. Lilly, who pointed to cartels as the source during a press conference Thursday but would not say which ones.

"They look on the outside like a regular bar or a nightclub with a bar, a dance floor, pool tables - but behind them is a labyrinth of hidden rooms, cement floors, closet-sized with soiled mattresses," Lilly said. "An actual house of horrors hiding within the trapdoors and secret doors of these establishments."

The chairman said the victims endured sexual assault every day in hidden rooms and areas beyond the initial area of the bar.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.