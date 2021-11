Pacific Airshow soars once again over Huntington Beach

EMBED >More News Videos Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow will televise LIVE from beautiful Huntington Beach, California, exclusively on Hulu!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Day 2 of the fifth annual Pacific Airshow got underway in Huntington Beach on Saturday morning, featuring demonstrations by the Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.This year's show marks only the second time that the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds were set to perform at the same event.The Navy Leap Frog parachute team was scheduled to be first up."Luckily we're blessed with beautiful weather here in Huntington Beach," said Nick Fajardo, who was set to jump out of an airplane at 10,000 feet. "I could not ask for a better place to jump or a better place to be for this wonderful event."The Leap Frogs were expected to jump at 10:20 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday."We're going to be doing some CREW, which is canopy relative work," Fajardo told ABC7. "So essentially we have two guys open their parachutes and ram them into each other and build these really great formations in the sky. Anywhere from two people can connect together to three or four people, connected by their legs or parachutes."The Pacific Airshow was televised LIVE from beautiful Huntington Beach, California, exclusively on Hulu For more information on how to watch, head to www.hulu.com If you're not already a Hulu subscriber, go to www.hulu.com/pacificairshow to subscribe to catch all the airshow action!