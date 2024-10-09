Greater Houston area among 120 Texas counties burn ban due to prolonged dry and hot weather

Prolonged dry and hot weather in Texas has prompted 120 counties in the state to be under burn bans.

Harris, Fort Bend, Waller, and Liberty counties are among those under the ban, which was enacted on Tuesday.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the risk of grass fires across unincorporated areas is higher due to the heat.

Officials said the ban is being issued as vendors prepare for the upcoming firework sale season in honor of Diwali.

"While we will proceed with the fireworks sale, it will be under certain restrictions. Following state legislation criteria and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which assesses the risk of forest fires, the commissioner's court has approved restrictions on the sale of specific fireworks. From Oct. 25, 2024, until midnight on Nov. 1, 2024, vendors will not be allowed to sell certain fireworks - specifically, "tail and fin" fireworks, which typically include skyrockets, missiles, and bottle rockets," the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

Texas' scorching weather led to each county's fire marshal to suggest a ban in an effort to avoid wildfires.

That means no outdoor burning is allowed, outside of some exceptions.

No person can burn or order another to burn any material outside of an enclosure designed to contain and capable of containing all flames, sparks, embers, cinders and ash produced by burning. This limits the use of open flames, which includes burning trash, campfires, using burn barrels and any other open flame devices.

In Harris County, violators could face fines of up to $500 per each occurrence and may face additional penalties if the burning violates state air quality regulations or causes injuries or property damage.

Officials said that non-commercial cooking, such as barbecues and backyard cookouts, is still OK.

Full list of exceptions:



Enclosure that contains all flames and/or sparks

Outdoor burning activities authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Approved ceremonial fires

Non-commercial cooking

Welding and other "hot work" performed in accordance with county fire code requirement

Here are a few effective actions and precautions that the county fire marshal advise you to take:

The county fire marshal advises residents: not to burn on "red flag" or windy days; Liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, tanks should be far enough away from buildings for valves to be shut off in case of fire; keep the area around the tank clear of flammable vegetation; store gasoline in an approved safety can away from occupied buildings; Keep all combustibles such as firewood, wooden picnic tables, boats, and stacked lumber away from structures; clear roof surfaces and gutters regularly to avoid the build-up of flammable materials such as leaves and other debris; remove branches from trees to a height of 15 feet or more.

Officials say if you're in a rural area, clear a fuel break of at least three times the fuel length around all structures.

It's also good to have fire tools handy such as a ladder long enough to reach your roof, a shovel, a rake, and a bucket or two for water.

The fire marshal also suggests that homeowners to place connected garden hoses on all sides of their homes for emergencies.

Texas A &M Forest Service provides a daily statewide map showing counties currently under a ban, enacted by local government.

See the agency's interactive burn ban map: