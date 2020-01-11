Galveston restaurant owner says mysterious video is Our Lady of Guadalupe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5149593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do you see religious figures in these ordinary items?

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston Tex-Mex owner believes she was visited by Our Lady of Guadalupe at a time when she desperately needed a sign.It happened in mid-November at Mi Abuelitas restaurant on 45th Street in Galveston. The owner has kept it to herself, until she showed the video to Eyewitness News.Owner Sara Asocar keeps an Our Lady of Guadalupe statue with roses in the corner of the restaurant. On Nov. 13, Asocar found rose petals on a table seat.When she reviewed the surveillance video, she said no one was on camera inside the restaurant. The only figure she saw was what she believes was a glowing image around 3 a.m."I cried when I saw the video," Asocar recalled. "I was stunned. I just started crying."It's been a rough few months for the owner. A construction project has torn apart the street where her restaurant sits.It's a project that's kept customers away. Right now, she's losing $5,000 a week in revenue."I hope she's giving her blessings," Asocar said. "I really do. It's been really hard to stay with this door open. Every day, I don't know how I'm going to make it, but I open the door and the customers come in."According to tradition, Our Lady of Guadalupe visited Juan Diego in 1531. When he shared the story with an archbishop, Diego was asked to provide proof.The Virgin Mary instructed Diego to climb a barren hilltop to find flowers. When he laid the roses at the archbishop's feet, her image appeared in Diego's cloak."As I see on the video, she glows," Asocar recalled. "Her white veil comes in and out and it glows, and her hands are glowing."Asocar hopes her sighting inspires others, and provides her the strength to keep her restaurant going."You have to believe," Asocar said.