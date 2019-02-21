SOCIETY

15 times people have seen religious figures in everyday items

Do you see religious figures in these ordinary items?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
People across the country have seen religious figures in trees, walls and even a tortilla.

Watch the video above to see 15 of these religious sightings.
