Choose your own adventure at Otherworld, an interactive haunted house-escape room hybrid

Thursday, September 14, 2023 5:48PM
Otherworld is an interactive haunted house-escape room hybrid
There are more than 50 rooms and 40,000 square feet in Northeast Philadelphia taking over an abandoned retail space. The themes range from spooky to techno and the feel is never scary but totally immersive.

PHILADELPHIA -- You can choose your own adventure at Otherworld, where the interactive experience blends art with a haunted house and escape room.

There are more than 50 rooms and 40,000 square feet in Northeast Philadelphia taking over an abandoned retail space.

Each room is like its "own album" according to founder Jordan Renda.

The themes range from spooky to techno and the feel is never scary but totally immersive.

More than 100 artists were involved in developing the space. Although each room has its own feel, guests will discover an overall theme as they explore.

Otherworld Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

2500 Grant Avenue #1, Philadelphia, PA 19114

