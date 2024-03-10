Celebrity couples hit the Oscars red carpet; see Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi and more

LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood's hottest night is also the most exclusive date night around! See which celebrity couples hit the red carpet Sunday night.

Stars posed with their better halves at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union held hands, while Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were all smiles on their way into the Academy Awards. (Blunt and Krasinski even wore matching white outfits.)

Best Actor nominee Paul Giamatti posed with partner Clara Wong, and Best Supporting Actress nominee Jodie Foster stuck close to wife Alexandra Hedison.

See more stars below:

Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi

John Krasinski, left, and Emily Blunt arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union, left, and Dwayne Wade arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst, left, and Jesse Plemons arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Alexandra Hedison, left, and Jodie Foster arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong

Clara Wong, left, and Paul Giamatti arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Susan Downey, left, and Robert Downey Jr. arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Brendan Fraser, left, and Jeanne Moore arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Simu Liu, left, and Allison Hsu arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ted Dansen and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson, left, and Mary Steenburgen arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Nicolas Cage and Riko Sibata

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP