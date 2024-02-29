Play for FREE and compete for prizes!

Can you predict the winners of the 2024 Oscars?

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

Whether you're a movie savant or trying something new, Oscars Pick'em is easy to play.

We ask you questions about the 96th Academy Awards, you pick the winners!

The Grand Prize is a 3-day/2-night trip to Los Angeles, tickets to the 2025 Oscars Watch Party at the Academy Museum, plus $5,000!

Additionally, 10 first prize winners will receive an Oscar Prize Pack!

See complete rules for details.

Make your picks here.