Where are the stars going? What are the looks? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Oscar after-parties.

Oscars after-parties: All the best moments and looks from Vanity Fair party and the Governors Ball

Oscar winners, and even stars who weren't at the ceremony, flocked to all the parties after the show was over. In the video above, "On The Red Carpet" takes you inside the Vanity Fair party, the Governors Ball and Elton John's Oscar party.

LOS ANGELES -- Once the Oscars end, it's always time to celebrate in true Hollywood fashion: the star-studded after-parties.

Dozens of celebrities made their way out to the various celebrations all over Los Angeles to celebrate another successful show, ditching their red-carpet attire for new party-ready looks.

So where did they go? What were some of the looks? We take you inside the 2024 Oscars after-parties.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

This year's Vanity Fair party returned to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Stars began arriving even as the awards ceremony was ongoing, including Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm, parents John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen, and singer Kylie Minogue.

"I feel like it's not work for me tonight, it's fun," said Minogue. "Like, what do I have to do at the Oscars? Nothing! But I'm looking forward to catching up with some friends, people I know in the business ... Just feeling the general sparkle."

"Abbott Elementary's" Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the Vanity Fair party with her stylist daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice.

"You can never go wrong with sparkle and shine when it comes down to the original 'Dreamgirl,'" said Maurice about her mom. "I just knew that silver was really on trend, and it definitely matches her personality."

Star of "Abbott Elementary," Sheryl Lee Ralph, was joined by her daughter at the Vanity Fair party to speak on dressing her mother for the 2024 Oscars.

The Vanity Fair after-party is known as one of the ultimate Oscars parties, often bringing out plenty of A-listers, like the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner all attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024. AP / Getty

Oscars Governors Ball

You can't forget the Oscars Governors Ball!

It's one of the biggest parties after the Academy Awards.

The Governors Ball always brings out A-list celebrities, fabulous food and entertainment all in one room. This year, Master chef Wolfgang Puck is celebrating an "Oscar" milestone as he marks his 30th year catering the event.

For three decades, Puck has returned to serve up his delicious creations at start-studded ball.

It's also a great time to catch up with the celebs to hear about their favorite moments from the show.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio caught up with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel at the Governors Ball, who said he felt great about how the show went.

"I feel good," he said. "I'm very critical of myself, but I feel like mostly everything worked pretty well."

Elton John's Oscar party

Elton John's Academy Awards after-party is perennially one of the hottest tickets in town, and this year was no different.

It was the 32nd year the singer has hosted a viewing party to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"I've been a patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a very long time, and just to watch what Elton and David have achieved over the years is so special," said actress and guest Elizabeth Hurley. "It means so much. They're so passionate about their cause, they've made everybody around them passionate, and they couple it with one of the best nights of the year. It's great."