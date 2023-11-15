Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of 2024 Oscars

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host of the 96th Oscars ceremony.
This marks the fourth time he's emceed the annual ceremony.
The Academy had previously announced key dates leading up to Hollywood's biggest night: Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, and the Oscar Nominees Luncheon is slated for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.
This is a breaking news update. Stay with us for the latest developments.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.