Wolfgang Puck celebrates 30 years of serving only the finest at Oscars Governors Ball

For three decades, Puck has returned to serve up his delicious creations at the Oscars Governors Ball.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- What's a celebration without delicious food and drinks? Well, the Oscars ceremony is the biggest celebration in Hollywood so of course the treats and drinks will be top notch.

"It's a great thing to do it for 30 years," he said. "When I look back at my life, my career, I said, 'You know, longevity is really the most important thing.' Why? Because a lot of restaurants come and go, but very few stay on."

While he says he can't pick just one dish as his favorite, he says he - of course - will be serving the crowd favorite: potpie!

"We always have a great variety of traditional innovation. You cannot make everything new all the time because then people are going to miss the old stuff too," said Puck.

Along with a detailed menu comes an exquisite selection of beverages for the occasion.

"The Oscars are about culture and the celebration of excellence, so I think for us to come together, you can't celebrate excellence in human culture without good food and good wine," said Clarendelle CEO Prince Robert de Luxembourg.

"There's only champagne as a celebration drink, and the Oscars is such a celebration of art and craftsmanship and that's who we are as well," said Alexis Blondel, Chef de Cave Adjoint.

Of course, you can't forget about the desserts (like a chocolate cigar!)

Plus, at the Governors Ball, everyone can go home a winner with a mini Oscar statue covered in 24 karat gold.

"We really kind of combined and married a lot of really fun, unique ideas to really make this 'our Oscars' if that makes sense," said Executive Pastry Chef Ellen Maloney.