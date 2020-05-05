Love in the time of coronavirus? How the pandemic is changing dating

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Ahh! Love in the time of corona!Whether you're single or taken, it's all about keeping the romance alive.Even if it is from a six foot distance."Since everything has been closed you get to know someone else without all the fancy clothes and the fancy restaurants. I started dating someone and it's been going very well, we started working out together," said Angie Ramos, who met her new partner online."There's so much room here at the park," said Kristen Diaz, who is in a relationship. "I would say get a candle, get some chipotle, or whatever your favorite food is.""We live in a downtown loft, so it's wide open," explained Michael Bartney, who is married. "So, she's got one end of the dining table, I've got the other end and we just make it work.""You don't. You just don't," laughed Rob Battista, who is single, when we asked him about dating options.Some singles are still meeting online, but can you really fall in love virtually?Sure, but you should probably turn on your camera before you get too attached."You have to see someone at least in video to know that there's some sort of physical attraction before you spend the next month falling in love with someone," explained Rachel Dealto, who is Match.com's chief dating expert and then you meet them and you're like, 'Whoa! That's not going to work!'"And don't let the virus let you forget other safety procedures."You do not want to have a first date at someone's house. I've seen that happen, where people are like, 'Oh, just come over, I don't have it, so we can order a pizza.' No, you don't have first online dates at someone's residence. So you still want to think through and be safe about things," Dealto said.Plus, video dating can give you a chance to get to know your date better without distractions."Instead of hanging out, you actually have to make conversation with the person," said Pamela Corona, who is single.Look, if she can date virtually right now, anybody can.Did you catch her name?"It's funny when people see my last name on social media, they're like, you gotta be joking, this has gotta be a joke. I'm like no, that's my last name," laughed Corona.