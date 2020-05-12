As AP exams begin online, Texas school district checking social media and discussion groups for cheating

Leander ISD students began AP testing online May 11. Three different tests will occur daily through May 22, and LISD will be monitoring social media and discussion sites to check for and hinder cheating.
"We may post content designed to confuse and deter those who attempt to cheat," the LISD news release said. "Attempts to cheat will be detected immediately during testing or will be identified in June and July simultaneously with exam scoring."
Students' exams will also be scanned by software designed to detect plagiarism. Tests will also be shared with the teachers of test takers.
Before the day of an AP exam, students should complete the 2020 AP exam checklist, according to the news release. On the day of an exam, students should be logged into the online testing system 30 minutes before each exam starts.
Each day will host three different exams at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., according to LISD. On May 11, exams for Physics C mechanics, Physics C electricity and Magnetism, and U.S. government were held.
Here is the remaining schedule:
- May 12: Latin Calculus AB, Calculus BC, human geography
- May 13: Physics II (Algebra), English literature and composition (12th), European history
- May 14: Spanish literature and culture, Chemistry, Physics 1 (algebra based)
- May 15: art history; U.S. history, computer science A
- May 18: Chinese language and culture, biology, environmental science
- May 19: music theory, psychology, Japanese language and culture
- May 20: German language and culture, English language and composition (11th), microeconomics
- May 21: French language and culture, world history, modern macroeconomics
- May 22: comparative government and politics, statistics, Spanish language and culture
For more information, visit the 2020 AP Testing Guide.
