coronavirus texas

As AP exams begin online, Texas school district checking social media and discussion groups for cheating

LEANDER, Texas -- Due to coronavirus concerns, Advanced Placement testing will be conducted online, and Leander ISD has taken steps to discourage online cheating.

Leander ISD students began AP testing online May 11. Three different tests will occur daily through May 22, and LISD will be monitoring social media and discussion sites to check for and hinder cheating.

"We may post content designed to confuse and deter those who attempt to cheat," the LISD news release said. "Attempts to cheat will be detected immediately during testing or will be identified in June and July simultaneously with exam scoring."

Students' exams will also be scanned by software designed to detect plagiarism. Tests will also be shared with the teachers of test takers.

Before the day of an AP exam, students should complete the 2020 AP exam checklist, according to the news release. On the day of an exam, students should be logged into the online testing system 30 minutes before each exam starts.

Each day will host three different exams at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., according to LISD. On May 11, exams for Physics C mechanics, Physics C electricity and Magnetism, and U.S. government were held.

Here is the remaining schedule:

  • May 12: Latin Calculus AB, Calculus BC, human geography
  • May 13: Physics II (Algebra), English literature and composition (12th), European history
  • May 14: Spanish literature and culture, Chemistry, Physics 1 (algebra based)
  • May 15: art history; U.S. history, computer science A
  • May 18: Chinese language and culture, biology, environmental science
  • May 19: music theory, psychology, Japanese language and culture
  • May 20: German language and culture, English language and composition (11th), microeconomics
  • May 21: French language and culture, world history, modern macroeconomics
  • May 22: comparative government and politics, statistics, Spanish language and culture

For more information, visit the 2020 AP Testing Guide.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Community Impact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexasschool testinghigh schoolschoolcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Nurse shares biggest fear after helping in NYC COVID-19 fight
Brazos County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
HISD to hold virtual graduation ceremony for seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 impact on Houston: 3,000 city workers face furloughs
Joel Cowley departing as RodeoHouston president/CEO
Rodeo cowboy among multiple people killed in head-on crash
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Husband and wife team wanted in up to 100 crimes in 4 years
Houston 'furious' as state plans to take over Harvey program
Show More
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Texas
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Judge Hidalgo provides update on Whiteoak Bayou basin
HISD to hold virtual graduation ceremony for seniors
More TOP STORIES News