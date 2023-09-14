Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 world tour with Houston date

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo will go on a world tour in 2024 in support of her just-released new album, "Guts," including a stop in Houston, at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

It's a massive arena tour with 57 dates - a step up for Rodrigo, who played mostly amphitheaters and other mid-sized venues in 2022. The tour will be bookended by two separate North American legs, with a 21-city European leg sandwiched in-between.

The initial 22-date run will start in Palm Springs, California on Feb. 23, with Houston (Feb. 27), Austin (Feb. 28), and Dallas among the first concerts on the tour. Rodrigo will be joined by opening act Chappell Roan at all three Texas stops.

