Houston CBD shop giving away free products to those who get COVID vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston CBD shop is offering a unique incentive to get people vaccinated.According to an, which specializes in hemp-derived CBD and THC products, said it wants to give away 1,000 pieces of product to those who get vaccinated after Aug. 18.The company is offering to give away 1,000 special edition caviar pre-rolls,, is a THC-infused product coated with oils and hash kief, a more refined form of cannabis.OilWell sells these items for $34.99,The company said you must provide proof of vaccination along with a photo ID.The giveaway will take place starting Monday at noon aton West 20th Street in The Heights, which sells OilWell products."We just want Houston to be as healthy as possible," read the post. "We're not doctors. We're not experts on this [expletive]. We don't have any political agenda. Come and participate if it's right and safe for you and your loved ones!"The company later postedsaying it's been in contact with the city of Houston to help more people get vaccinated."[We're] trying to get the city behind me to help as many people as we can. I really want to help things," read the post.The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp plants, which contain extremely low concentrations of the psychoactive compound Delta-9 THC. That's the THC typically found in marijuana that gives users a high.Entrepreneurs are now extracting any compound they want from the hemp plants and have narrowed in on Delta-8 THC. Companies like OilWell are now making products such as edibles, tinctures, and smokables.