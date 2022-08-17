Coast Guard helping to clean up oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown

It's estimated up to 420 gallons of crude oil entered the water of Tabbs Bay on Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office (GLO) are responding to a pollution incident in Tabbs Bay near Baytown.

The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report at 10:30 a.m. Monday of oil spilling from a flow line in Tabbs Bay. Pollution responders were sent to the site, where they estimated up to 420 gallons of crude oil entered the water.

More than 2,000 feet of hard boom and sorbent boom were placed around the affected areas to help contain and recover oil product.

Officials say they haven't found any impacted wildlife at this time. They add that the cause of the pollution has been identified and the source is secure.

