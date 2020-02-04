1 mile of shoreline impacted by hundreds of gallons of oil spilled near Baytown

TABBS BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard, along with several other agencies, are still working to clean up the crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown, Texas, Tuesday.

The Coast Guard says about 630 gallons of crude oil has already spilled into the water, impacting about one mile of the shoreline. At least 6,400 feet of boom have been deployed in three stages to contain the spill.

Nearly 12,500 feet of absorbent material has been placed along the shoreline, and a vacuum truck is recovering the crude as it's discharged. Officials say about 840 gallons of oily water has been collected so far.

According to the Coast Guard, the source of the release was initially secured, but has started to leak again. Crews are working on a plan to replug and secure the wellhead.

The cause of the discharge is still under investigation.
