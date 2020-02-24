Officials work to recover upside down car found in Brays Bayou

Update: Police on scene say it happened around Midnight. Some homeless people, who were under the bridge, saw the car crash into the water and two guys jump out of it. @abc13houston https://t.co/AYptVZtNyW — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 24, 2020

UPDATE: HFD got a call around 7 of a man in the bayou. Firefighters last saw the man, trying to stay about water, at Almeda and MacGregor. After an hour searching, they had to call it off, with the water in the bayou moving so fast. @abc13houston https://t.co/Y6lJJ0Ml2R — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second water recovery is underway after Houston firefighters called off a rescue Monday morning along Brays Bayou.The Houston Fire Department was called to the Alief area where a car was found upside down in fast-moving water.Video above shows fire officials attempt to recover the car from the water on Alief Clodine.Officials say no one was in the car when they found it.Houston police say the car crashed into the water around midnight. They say homeless people who were under the bridge saw two men jump out of the crashed vehicle.Rescue personnel worked for about an hour earlier this morning upstream at the first water rescue, but they weren't able to locate anyone.The original call came in just after 7 a.m. to the 6700 block of Cambridge Drive where it crosses the bayou in the Texas Medical Center.Officials say initial reports were that a man was trying to stay above water at Almeda and MacGregor.The rescue was called off because the water was moving too fast.Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed rescue crews in a boat navigating swift waters while other personnel were stationed along the banks of the bayou.The call came in as heavy rain fell in the area, which rapidly filled waterways.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.