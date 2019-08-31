Police officers suspended after video of arrest shared on social media

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Two police officers in New Jersey have been suspended following the arrest of a 15-year-old that was caught on camera and shared around social media.The officers, who work for New Jersey Institute of Technology, are on administrative leave after the off-campus arrest in Newark.A 27-second clip was posted on Twitter with the caption "If this happened to u at the age of 15 for not stopping what would u do?" In fact, you can hear the officers explain the teen is being stopped for a bicycle offense."We were attempting to make a bike stop before you took off on us," one officer says. "We have to cuff you. Shut your mouth!"In a written statement, NJIT confirms there was on off-campus incident involving a juvenile and that "the circumstances of this matter are troubling, and NJIT has launched an investigation that will include the involvement of an independent law enforcement agency." (full text of statement below)Jeremiah Richardson is moving into his dorm for the year, right across the street from where the incident took place."The population on campus is now going to feel unsafe, and we shouldn't have to feel like that when we just live here," Richardson said.