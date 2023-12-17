Suspect shot by officer in NE Houston following apparent robbery, according to police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northeast Houston after a suspect was reportedly shot by an officer after a robbery, according to police.
The shooting happened at 2400 Brewster Street at around 2:30 p.m.
According to HPD, the officer involved was not injured.
The suspect was transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.
