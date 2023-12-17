Suspect shot by officer in NE Houston following apparent robbery, according to police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northeast Houston after a suspect was reportedly shot by an officer after a robbery, according to police.





The shooting happened at 2400 Brewster Street at around 2:30 p.m.

According to HPD, the officer involved was not injured.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC13 has a crew en route to uncover the details. Tune into the later newscasts of Eyewitness News for updates.