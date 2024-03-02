Deputies shoot, kill an allegedly armed teen while recovering stolen car in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage boy is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Harris County on Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

According to authorities, deputies were responding to a call about the discovery of a possible stolen vehicle at the 9800 block of Fleming Springs Drive that morning.

Upon arrival, deputies knocked on the door of a home, and a person matching the description of the vehicle theft suspect ran away, officials said.

Deputies reported finding the person near Cascade House Drive and identified him as a teenage boy.

The teen allegedly refused to listen to commands and pulled out a gun. Then, two deputies shot him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, HSCO said.

There were no reported injuries to the deputies, but one deputy was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.

Authorities have yet to determine if the teenager returned fire or how many shots were fired by the deputies.

The deputies involved in the shooting were reportedly a man with 5 years of service and a woman with 9 years of service.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office will release body camera footage within 45 days, per HSCO policy.

This incident marks the third shooting involving law enforcement in the past three days. On Friday, a suspect was killed after opening fire on an HPD officer who responded to a domestic dispute near downtown Houston.

On Thursday, a suspect possibly connected to several robberies in the area was killed in a shootout with an HPD officer in the city's Second Ward.