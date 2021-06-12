officer involved shooting

HPD officer fires at shotgun-wielding woman during Kingwood domestic disturbance call

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between a common-law husband and wife led to an officer-involved shooting late Friday in Kingwood.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Shadow Rock near Lake Hills as officers responded to a disturbance there.


When police arrived, they found a man outside the home and a woman inside wielding a shotgun, according to Houston police.

The woman pointed the shotgun at an officer, prompting them to open fire, police said. No one was struck by the bullets, but the woman was hit by flying glass as she retreated inside.

Officers convinced the woman to give up and come out of the house, where she was taken into custody. Police described her injuries as minor.


Three children ranging from two to eight years old were inside the home at the time, according to Houston police.

There was no word on any charges against the woman.
