Officer injured in suspected drunk driving crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol car Saturday morning.Officials told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the officer was responding to an accident on Antoine and 290 when he was hit by the alleged drunk driver.Police say a firetruck and tow truck were blocking the initial scene when the alleged drunk driver crashed into them and then the officer.The officer hit his head on the asphalt, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.The suspected was arrested.