Officer injured during police chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer was injured during a police chase Saturday morning.Authorities responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a pawn shop located in the 8200 block of North Freeway at 9:25 a.m.The Houston Police department told ABC13 Eyewitness News that five men, armed with shotguns and pistols, tried to rob the pawn shop.When officers arrived to the scene, the suspects led them on a short pursuit. The chase ended on Englewood at Calvacade.One person was taken into custody.