Officer assisting in chase injured after separate vehicle crashes into patrol car in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash that stemmed from a chase in the San Jacinto area overnight.

It happened on Market Street near Federal Road. The officer was traveling with lights and sirens while on her way to assist another agency in pursuing another vehicle.

A separate driver in a Ford pickup truck then entered the intersection and collided with the right side of the patrol car.

Officials said the officer suffered only a minor injury to her shoulder and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the Ford was detained by officers at the scene and was said to be possibly showing signs of intoxication, police said.

Officials did not make it known if the driver would be facing charges.