Officer injured in crash sues Bombshells for allegedly overserving driver in southeast Houston

Attorney: Officer hurt in crash after driver overserved at Bombshells restaurant in southeast Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a routine traffic stop that ended up with an officer in the hospital.

Officer Chayne Brothers was working early one Sunday morning in May when police say a car crashed into him.

Police say Officer Brothers suffered two broken wrists.

"A drunk hit him and hurt him," said Brothers' attorney, Brian Beckcom, of VB Attorneys.

Beckcom says Jeremy Leos had just left Bombshells. He says Bombshells is to blame for continuing to serve a person who was obviously drunk.

"Bombshells' behavior has taken a really good Houston police officer off the streets for a long period of time," Beckcom said.

Harris County DA has granted a temporary restraining order on Bombshell's bar on I-45 South.


The Harris County District Attorney says it's happening far too often. It's why they issued a temporary restraining order saying the Bombshells on the Gulf Freeway cannot serve alcohol for at least 14 days, that will likely be extended.

It can stay open and serve food until 9 p.m. Despite having the option of staying open, Bombshells decided to close the Gulf Freeway location.

Bombshells' attorney declined an interview, but sent a statement saying the court action, "...has resulted in putting over 120 employees out of work and closed a vibrant business that serves neighborhood patrons. BMB has, and will continue, being a good citizen of Harris County and it vigorously denies the assertions."

Beckcom says Bombshells needs to be closed for good.

"They ought to be ashamed of themselves. They are putting everybody that drives on the street at risk in Houston," he said.

Brothers is hoping his injuries heal soon so he can get back out doing what he loves, and that's being a Houston police officer.

"I think that's the best feeling and why I got into the job is just getting to help people every single night," Brothers said.

RELATED: Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash that killed Clear Lake woman and baby
Sources tell Eyewitness News that Veronica Rivas allegedly did cocaine in a parking lot before the crash that killed a mother and her baby in Clear Lake.

