Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer will not face any charges after he was indicted for allegedly kneeing a drug suspect in the face during a 2017 arrest.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced in June that Officer Shane Privette was charged with a first-degree felony for aggravated assault by a public servant.

Dwayne Walker, 52, was arrested for trying to sell crack cocaine to an undercover officer in November 2017, according to court records.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer Privette allegedly struck Dwayne Walker in the face with his knee during an encounter in a gas station parking lot in 2017.



Privette allegedly struck Walker in the face with his knee during an encounter in a gas station parking lot.

READ MORE: Officer indicted for hitting man in face with his knee

New evidence was presented to a grand jury Monday. Shortly thereafter, the grand jury voted to no-bill the officer, meaning he will not be charged. Privette's attorney and the police union voiced their support for the officer in June.

Walker's face was seen badly beaten in his mugshot from after the arrest.

RELATED: Man reacts to indictment of HPD officer accused of striking him in the face with his knee

"He's unrecognizable," said Benoit Walker of his brother's mugshot. "I think the days of officers getting away with police brutality has come and gone. There are video phones everywhere, so I think officers need to do their job and do it right versus going overboard with brutality."

Houston Police Officer Shane Privette allegedly struck Dwayne Walker (pictured above) in the face with his knee during an encounter in a gas station parking lot in 2017.



Video above is from a previously published story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer arrestedhouston police departmentindictmentmugshotsman injuredcharges dismissedofficer charged
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar owner found dead during Imelda was murdered
Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment, sources say
I-10 bridge EB over San Jacinto River could reopen Wednesday
Plaster-like substance spilled on Highway 225 creating havoc
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Show More
Boy with cystic fibrosis sworn in as honorary deputy
Realtor attacked by man at open house
Deshaun Watson invites hero teen to Houston Texans game
Who is Greta Thunberg? What to know about 16-year-old climate activist
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
More TOP STORIES News