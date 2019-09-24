Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced in June that Officer Shane Privette was charged with a first-degree felony for aggravated assault by a public servant.
Dwayne Walker, 52, was arrested for trying to sell crack cocaine to an undercover officer in November 2017, according to court records.
Privette allegedly struck Walker in the face with his knee during an encounter in a gas station parking lot.
New evidence was presented to a grand jury Monday. Shortly thereafter, the grand jury voted to no-bill the officer, meaning he will not be charged. Privette's attorney and the police union voiced their support for the officer in June.
Walker's face was seen badly beaten in his mugshot from after the arrest.
"He's unrecognizable," said Benoit Walker of his brother's mugshot. "I think the days of officers getting away with police brutality has come and gone. There are video phones everywhere, so I think officers need to do their job and do it right versus going overboard with brutality."
