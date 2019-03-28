Crime & Safety

Off-duty HPD officer shoots at suspect allegedly breaking into her car in SE Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD says the off-duty officer saw the man in her car and went outside to confront him.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty HPD officer fired at a car burglar in her driveway overnight in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened near Reed Road and MLK Boulevard.

Authorities told ABC13 the officer was at home when she heard a noise outside around 2 a.m.

She says she looked at her home security camera and could see the suspect in her car rummaging through the vehicle.

At that point, she grabbed her service weapon and went outside.

Police say the officer confronted the suspect, then fired one round at him.

"Once she got outside there was an altercation with the male. The officer felt she was in fear of her safety, discharged one round at the suspect. The suspect ran south from here," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police did not find any blood, so they do not think the suspect was hit. He has not been found.

The officer is a two-year veteran of the force.

As with all officer-involved shootings, internal affairs is going to look into it.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonburglaryhouston police departmentofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
Loose tire on I-45 causes at least 10 drivers to get flat tires
Attorney accuses client of spending thousands using his ID
Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin
Lawmaker blasts teacher over Trump essay assignment
Woman and child killed when vehicle slams into tree: Sheriff
1 dead, 2 others hurt in Montgomery Co. helicopter crash
Show More
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
Digital Deal of the Day
Will Kelvin Sampson leave UH for new coaching post?
LUV YA BLUE: Hopkins wants Oilers jersey back in Houston
Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee
More TOP STORIES News