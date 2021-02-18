weather

Pearland's O'Day Hardware helps thousands recover from severe winter weather

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland's O'Day Hardware has seen a lot of natural disasters since its start in 1984, but this week's frigid temperatures aren't something the store, or its customers, are used to.

"We haven't seen a freeze like this since 1989," said owner Suzanne Elliott. "We've had some unpredictable hurricanes, but we have not seen a freeze of this magnitude in over 30 years."

The store was without power for much of the week, so they stayed closed until Wednesday. Upon their reopening, Elliott said most of the activity at O'Day took place around the aisles selling copper and PVC pipe.

"I had water damage and broken pipes," said Rosharon resident Michael White. "I'm trying to find stuff to piece back my life."

Elliott says they had over a thousand customers on Wednesday, with people from all walks of life suffering damage to their homes, businesses, and equipment.

"Everybody was helping each other out," Elliott said. "Neighbors help neighbors."

In addition to selling hardware, O'Day also makes sure customers are able to have their home-improvement questions answered. Gordon Johnson has worked at the store for decades, and has earned the nickname "Mr. Fix It."

"We're here to serve people," said Johnson, who recommends customers bring in photos of their damage so he'll know what they'll need for repairs.

At the end of the day, O'Day wants to help get Pearland under repair, and serve their community.

"The only reason we're here is because of this beloved Pearland community," said Elliott.

O'Day Hardware is located at 6614 Broadway. Visit ODayHardware.com for more information on their services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpearlandwinter stormsmall businesshome repairsweatherwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Hard freeze is on the way for tonight
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
What Texas could have done to prepare for mass outages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
TX lawmakers call out Cruz for vacationing during winter storm
Power generation no longer issue with outages, Abbott says
How long foods may last for
Hard freeze is on the way for tonight
CenterPoint says those $200K bills were sent by mistake
Texas energy provider to customers: Please leave us
Show More
Galveston mayor talks destruction from winter storm
When will my water come back on? It could be a while
3 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. says
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
Roads slowly return to normal, METRO resumes limited service
More TOP STORIES News