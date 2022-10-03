It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- October is here, and it usually brings a lot of weather changes along with it.

Historically, this month brings Houston's first fall day with a high in the 60s and the first morning with a low in the 40s. It's also our second wettest month of the year behind June, bringing an end to the Texas hurricane season.

Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.

Similarly, low temperatures at the start of October often still hit in the 70s, but the month's end average is in the mid-50s! The declining sunshine is a big reason for the cooling temperatures observed over the month.

At the start of October, Houston receives just under 12 hours of daylight, but by the end of the month, that daylight is down to just 11 hours.

As the fall fronts merge with humid Gulf air leftover from the summer, widespread rains are often the result.

So, what do we expect this October?

The prevailing weather pattern is expected to bring warmer and drier conditions than a typical October in Houston, increasing the chance that drought returns and intensifies as the month goes on. Regardless of what the weather brings, we predict there will be a lot of candy handed out by the end of the month!

