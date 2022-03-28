The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery presents The Obama Portraits Tour

HOUSTON, Texas -- From the moment of their unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in February 2018, the museum's official portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama have become iconic. Kehinde Wiley's portrait of President Obama and Amy Sherald's portrait of the former First Lady have inspired unprecedented responses from the public.
In addition to the artworks themselves, The Obama Portraits will feature audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book (National Portrait Gallery and Princeton University Press). This special presentation will enhance the conversations surrounding the power of portraiture and its potential to engage communities.
Apr 3, 2022, 12:15 pm
Apr 5, 2022, 10:00 am
Apr 6, 2022, 10:00 am
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St.
Houston, TX 77005
713-639-7300
Included with museum admission.
