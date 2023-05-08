2 NYU students shot and killed in Puerto Rico on birthday trip

Two NYU students were shot and killed in Puerto Rico outside of a bar Saturday night.

NEW YORK -- Two New York University students were shot and killed in Puerto Rico outside of a bar, where they were celebrating a friend's birthday party Saturday night.

According to the Puerto Rico Police Department, the two students were innocent bystanders who were shot when a dispute escalated between the suspect and a group of people at the bar.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Franco Medina and 28-year-old Sergio Palomino Ruiz who were pursuing MBAs at the Stern School of Business.

Medina and Palomino Ruiz were on a group trip with other classmates, according to a statement released by NYU.

Police are still searching for the woman who opened fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the families cover the cost of funeral expenses for the students.

NYU released a statement that the school community is "brokenhearted and shocked" by the deaths of the two students.

"The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured," the statement read. "NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community. In addition, our counseling service will make resources available to students in the MBA program, the Stern School community, and especially to the close peers and friends of the slain students. NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early."