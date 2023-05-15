Employees called Houston policed right away, but officers apparently never showed up. This isn't the first business in the area to have been hit either.

HPD never showed up at bagel shop robbed in Bellaire, despite other businesses being hit, owner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video only on ABC13 shows a suspect breaking into a small bagel shop in southwest Houston on one of its busiest days and stealing a cash register.

Riana Shermen, the chief operating officer at NY Deli, told us the suspects accused of breaking into another deli in Bellaire have been caught.

This time, Shermen said the Houston Police Department took down a police report and took their surveillance footage but never showed up in person. Shermen says she understands no one was hurt, and this is a big city with a lot going on, but fears this could happen to other businesses.

Video shows the thief smashing the front door of NY Deli on Hillcroft at about 4:09 a.m. Sunday, and then going behind the counter to grab the cash register before making a run for it.

We had a baker in the back preparing for Mother's Day, usually a very heavily attended day here. He heard commotion, and I think he scared the guy off," Shermen said.

She said she was shocked by the brazen robber, who didn't try to hide his face or seem to know or care that there were surveillance cameras.

Employees called police right away, but Shermen said officers never came in person.

"They didn't feel the need to come out here. We did email them the videos because we do have cameras. We did have the phone and email, but no one came out," she said.

While they replace the front door and cash register and finish cleaning the mess, Shermen hopes the surveillance footage will help officers pin down the suspect before another business takes a hit.

"It wasn't a huge deal in what's going on in the world, but we are a small business, a little engine that could lose $1 versus a $1,000, it's a lot of money for us," she said.

